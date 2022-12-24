Prescott Pick-6 Leads to 10-0 Eagles Lead Over Cowboys Early 1Q: Live Game Updates

The Cowboys host the Eagles on Christmas Eve and can delay the NFC East title celebration of Philadelphia for at least another week.

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, in a possible playoff preview. … and a debut of a couple of vet newcomers.

New Cowboys wideout Hilton will make his Dallas debut almost two weeks after inking his deal with the team and should add a much-needed deep threat to quarterback Dak Prescott's arsenal.

Both teams have clinched a postseason berth, although the NFC East title is still mathematically in question. A win for the Eagles and they would clinch the division and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference, including a first-round bye.

Dallas must win its remaining three games while Philly loses its final three in order to win the East. As unlikely as that sounds, it starts with a win on Saturday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is out after injuring his shoulder in the win over the Bears last week. The injury is described as a sprain, and the MVP candidate isn't expected to much time.

And while that may sound like good news for the Cowboys...

Dallas will be without fifth-year linebacker and former first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch after a neck stinger suffered in the loss against Jacksonville. Also out is rookie defensive end Sam Williams, who was involved in a car accident on Thursday.

LIVE GAME UPDATES

FIRST QUARTER: Eagles 10, Cowboys 0

The Eagles start with the ball first and begin at their own 25 after the touchback.

Sanders carries for seven yards on first down then Minshew throws to Brown for nine more and first down. Diggs with the tackle.

Minshew finds Brown for 48 yards to the DAL 11. Diggs was burned by a double move by Brown.

Sanders runs right side for one yard to the DAL 10, then on second down, Sanders carries for no gain, stuffed at the line by Donovan Wilson.

On 3rd and 9, Minshew scrambles for three yards, out of bounds at the DAL seven yard line.

FIELD GOAL EAGLES: Elliott's 25-yard field goal is good for a 3-0 Philly lead with 11:16 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 68 yards on seven plays and took 3:44 off the clock.

Dallas started from its own 25 after the touchback.

Elliott runs for one yard on first down then four yards on second down for a 3rd and 5 from the DAL 30. Elliott caught the pass from Prescott on the left sideline for six yards and a first down.

INTERCEPTION - TOUCHDOWN EAGLES: Prescott's pass intended for Shultz short left side, the pass is intercepted by Sweat at the DAL 42 and returned 42 yards for the touchdown and a 10-0 Eagles lead with 9:18 left in the first quarter.

Dallas takes over at their own 25 after the touchback.

Elliott runs for no gain, then Prescott hits Lamb for five yards to the DAL 30. On 3rd and 5, Prescott scrambles off right end for 13 yards to the DAL 43. for a first down.

Pollard runs up the middle for no gain on first down, then Prescott hits Schultz for six more for a 3rd and 5 at the DAL 48. Prescott finds Gallup for eight yards to the PHI 44 for a first down.

Prescott finds Pollard for nine yards to the PHI 35. PHI-M.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

