Cowboys WATCH: T.Y. Hilton Christmas Catch Leads to TD vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton had a Christmas catch to remember on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

T.Y Hilton's first catch as a member of the Dallas Cowboys was somewhat of a Christmas miracle on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

Faced with a 3rd and 30 in the fourth quarter after Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked on back-to-back plays, hope for the Cowboys was dwindling as they trailed 34-27.

But settling for a punt was hardly in the playbook, as Prescott unloaded a moonshot to Hilton, who got behind two defenders for a game-changing 52-yard grab, his first as a Cowboy.

This helped set up a game-tying touchdown from Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb four plays later, as Dallas was suddenly back in the game after all hope had seemingly been lost following Prescott's near-lost fumble.

Saturday marks the first time Hilton has been active for Dallas since the team signed him on Dec. 12. He was inactive for Week 15's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but is already making a major impact as a Cowboy.

Dallas got the ball back right away after rookie defensive back Daron Bland came up with an interception. This allowed the Cowboys to take a 37-34 lead after a field goal from Brett Maher came just before the two-minute warning.

