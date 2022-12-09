FRISCO - AT&T Stadium may be the finest facility of its kind on the planet, and the home of the Dallas Cowboys - and the pride and joy of team owner Jerry Jones - is only 13 years old.

But it has nevertheless been determined that it needs a facelift.

And so the building is set to is set undergo a pricy renovation project, according to a report from Sports Business Journal Fischer.

How pricy? It looks like the price tag will be about $295 million for the renovations for AT&T Stadium, which cost a reported $1.3 billion when it opened in Arlington in 2009.

And who is paying?

The outlet writes that the Cowboys will be petitioning the other 31 NFL teams to help foot the bill with a request "for approval to withhold their normal contributions to shared gate revenue" that is normally allowed for clubs seeking to pay for stadium upgrades.

The outlet does note that the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look" of the stadium, but rather are "designed to refresh premium spaces ahead of some key lease renewals and upgrade technology and other back-of-the-house services" before the building - famous not only as the home of the Dallas Cowboys but also as the site of major concerts and other major sporting events - serves as the host for the 2026 World Cup.

The request from the Cowboys and the presentation to the NFL owners is expected to be on the agenda during the league meetings set for next week in Irving.

