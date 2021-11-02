Spurred: Cowboys Plan if Tyron's Out

Chalk one up for "load management'' with Dak Prescott. And now do it again with Tyron Smith, while giving La'el Collins a real job.

FRISCO - Dak is back. But is there Tyron Trouble?

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday had their Halloween candy and ate it, too, at 6-1 building toward the possibility (probability?) that they going to win the NFC East and, maybe, come January, host a playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

But first, they have to get - or stay - healthy.

That's why we had zero problems with Dak Prescott and his tweaked calf sitting out Sunday night's heart-stopping, 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys' logic? It's one game of 17. It was not worth a setback that could cost your MVP candidate multiple games later in the season.

And this week? Prescott is "on go'' and "full-go'' to play Sunday against the visiting Broncos, the additional week of rest of great value going forward.

Which might cause Dallas to consider the same strategy with ailing All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

The Cowboys are dealing with an assortment of issues on the medical front. In addition to the Prescott rehab, in that game, cornerback Trevon Diggs sprained his right ankle, receiver Amari Cooper tweaked his hamstring (but played through it for the game-winner) and linebacker Jabril Cox is now undergoing surgery due to a serious and season-ending knee injury.

And what about Tyron? He aggravated the ankle issue that caused him to exit the New England game two weeks ago, with owner Jerry Jones saying he is dealing with "a bone spur.''

Smith's status is "to be determined'' for Sunday vs. the Broncos. “We’ll have to see how Tyron practices,'' Jones said. "They say it’s a spur. … We should and will practice with alternatives to him being out there.”

Those "alternatives'':

*Ty Nsekhe is the vet journeyman who stepped in at left tackle against the Vikings.

*Terence Steele is the young emerging player who starts at right tackle.

*La'el Collins - oh, yeah, him. The Cowboys had him available to replace Tyron on Sunday but opted against it. Collins, coming off a five-game suspension, said the reason was that he hadn't worked their during the week, and that had Steele gone down, Collins would've been the top replacement.

Yet ... they played Collins at fullback in their "Hulk'' package. So Collins - a blue-chip O-line talent - can lineup as a fullback but can't line up as a tackle?

Collins getting work at left tackle is the obvious answer here. ... though the answer might be colored just a bit by some organizational disappointment in the off-field goofiness in which he tends to get himself.

But resting Tyron? Think back to what Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said before Sunday's defeat of Minnesota, explaining the decision to sit Prescott.

"It was a tough call,'' he said. "But at the end of the day, it's a long season."

It was "load management.'' And it worked. Do it again?

"It's a long season'' for Dak. And it can be one, in a good way, for Tyron as well.

