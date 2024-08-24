Dallas Cowboys play-caller for NFL preseason finale announced
The Dallas Cowboys will finish off the 2024 NFL preseason on Saturday afternoon at home against the Los Angeles Chargers and there will be a new wrinkle to the offense.
Once again, head coach Mike McCarthy will be giving up play-calling duties for the preseason finale.
Last season, star quarterback Dak Prescott took on play-calling duties during the final preseason game. This year, McCarthy is giving the same valuable experience to his young assistant coach.
The decision to give Tolzien this opportunity showcases McCarthy's commitment to developing his coaching staff and offering them hands-on experience in critical game-day situations.
Tolzien, who played quarterback in the NFL for several teams, including a stint in Green Bay under McCarthy from 2013 to 2015 before transitioning to coaching, could greatly benefit from this experience as a significant stepping stone in his coaching career.
It's worth noting that calling plays in a preseason game, while important, differs from doing so in the regular season. However, it allows Tolzien to test his decision-making abilities under pressure and gain a deeper understanding of the game flow from a play-caller's perspective.
