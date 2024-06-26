Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 74
The sports calendar has finally shifted to the all baseball portion of the schedule. While we are 74 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season, it still feels like it is a lifetime before we will see football on our televisions. So, while we wait, let's continue our series on greatest players to wear their respective number in Dallas.
Today's subject, the number 74.
Bob Lilly - DT/DE
The number 74 doesn't have a long list of former Cowboys on it.
In fact, there is only one. However, the one had a great enough career that no one will ever fill those shoes. The greatest player to wear 74 in Dallas is none other than Bob Lilly.
Lilly's 14-year career finished with a laundry list of accomplishments for the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Just to hit a few, Lilly was an 11-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro, a member of the 1960 and 1970 Hall of Fame teams, and, oh yeah, a Super Bowl champion.
Lilly was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 1961 NFL Draft and by the Dallas Texans in the same year's AFL Draft. One can't tell the story of the Cowboys franchise without a massive chapter about Bob Lilly. Lilly is a true legend of the game of football and a more than worthy candidate to be celebrated by the Dallas fanbase.
