Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 44
Thursday was an eventful first day of the Dallas Cowboys training camp. The front office attempted to answer tough questions, and even an emotional Dak Prescott spoke about his future with the franchise.
So, let's start today on a lighter note, celebrating the best player ever to wear the number 44 for the Cowboys.
Robert Newhouse - RB/FB
A second-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft, Robert Newhouse played the role of bruiser in the backfield for the Cowboys. Playing for the franchise from 1972 to 1983, Newhouse appeared in 168 games, starting in 75.
The fullback position is a lost art in the game today; however, in this era, Newhouse's position was vital to the success of most teams in the league.
Many of the greats from this franchise have a ring to compliment their time in Dallas; Newhouse is no different. Newhouse was a member of the 1977 team that went on to win the Super Bowl.
Sadly, Newhouse passed away back in 2014. The legacy of the number 44 starts with Newhouse. A Texas boy who went to college in Houston and found his professional home in Dallas.
Texas made and is now known as one of the best to play for the Cowboys.
