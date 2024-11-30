Dallas Cowboys player labeled as 'bust' is rapidly improving
The Dallas Cowboys have experienced a resurgence over the past two weeks, delivering their best performances of the season on both offense and defense. The defense, in particular, has returned to the form that led them to three consecutive 12-5 seasons, consistently pressuring quarterbacks and forcing turnovers.
A significant factor in this defensive improvement is the emergence of Mazi Smith, a former first-round pick previously labeled a bust.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Smith's grades have steadily increased over the past three weeks.
In Week 11, Smith earned a 55.9 PFF grade, which improved to 69.6 in Week 12, and then an impressive 79.9 PFF grade in Week 13 during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants.
In a season that has certainly had more negatives than positives, seeing Mazi Smith find his footing in the NFL provides a glimmer of hope and makes the season feel less like a lost cause.
Although the Cowboys may not be contenders this year, the emergence of young talent stepping up in the face of injuries suggests that the team might not be as far from contention as it appears.
