Dallas Cowboys player projected to make the biggest Year 2 jump
The Dallas Cowboys are entering an offseason full of important decisions regarding the roster. With several key questions looming, the team will need to address needs through both the draft and free agency.
Historically, the Cowboys have leaned on their young players to step up as the next man up when roster gaps arise.
With the promising 2024 NFL Draft class, whose rookie seasons were hindered by injuries, there’s a strong possibility that one of these players could be the next to make a significant impact.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to pass on fan-favorite draft prospect for defensive star
In a recent discussion, the Dallas Cowboys Break crew—featuring Derek Eagleton, Tommy Yarrish, Bryan Broaddus, and Ambar Garcia—tackled the intriguing question of which Cowboys rookie will make the biggest leap in their sophomore season. The answer might surprise you.
Tommy Yarrish shared his thoughts, saying, "I would go Marshawn Kneeland, I think he's going to have an increased opportunity here, there is going to be an increased availability for Marshawn Kneeland, I think he takes advantage of it."
Both Bryan Broaddus and Ambar Garcia were in agreement that Caelen Carson would take the biggest leap in year two. As Bryan noted, "The talent is there," with Ambar adding that he will come in to year two "refreshed".
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Super Bowl Blueprint, Dallas draws o-line inspiration from rival
What’s most shocking is that neither of the reporters mentioned the Cowboys' first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, who was considered a project coming out of the draft. Guyton had to make the difficult transition from right tackle to left tackle, a shift that often challenges even the most talented rookies.
Offensive linemen, in particular, tend to have the toughest time adjusting to the NFL, so it’s surprising that he didn’t come up in the conversation as a potential candidate to make a big leap in year two.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances