3 Cowboys players, coaches who desperately need a win in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a massive moment in their 2024 season on Thursday night. A loss to the New York Giants in primetime would be the franchise's third straight loss, and it would surely be the moment the fanbase is ready to set the world on fire.
No game is a guarantee in the NFL. If anything, the Cowboys have proven in the last few weeks that they have a lot of work to do to become the team that won the NFC East last season.
So, with such a big game on the marquee, who has the most on their plate for this rivalry matchup?
Here are 3 player/coaches that desperately need a Cowboys victory on Thursday night.
3. Mike Zimmer
Mike Zimmer's arrival in Dallas was welcomed with open arms. Now, the legendary defensive coach has his feet on the flames as his defense has given up more rushing yards than any other team in the league.
The Cowboys' defense is needed for the team to earn their second victory. A great showing would also prove that Zimmer's game plan is finally clicking with his defensive unit.
2. Dak Prescott
Becoming the wealthiest player in the league comes with a lot of pressure. Those pressures begin to mount when your team is 1-2, and you're tied for ninth in touchdown passes in the league.
Dak Prescott's 2024 start has been what Cowboys fans have hoped for. However, the $60 million QB could be ready to make his mark in a statement game on Thursday.
1. Mike McCarthy
It almost feels that anything short of a Super Bowl will send Mike McCarthy packing out of Dallas. The rumors of Bill Belichick being the next coach are already circling media rounds like vultures.
However, McCarthy knows that comes with the territory.
All the Cowboys head coach can worry about is winning the next game on the schedule.
A win on Thursday could quiet down the rampant discussions of his demise. At least for a week, maybe.
