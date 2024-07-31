Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys players hilariously reveal first cartoon crush (VIDEO)

With the Dallas Cowboys picking up intensity at training camp in full pads, the team took a moment to lighten the mood with a hilarious Q&A segment.

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
The Dallas Cowboys held the team's first padded practice of training camp. Naturally, that leads to intensity picking up as players get to crack for the first time in months.

But, in an effort to lighten the mood, the Cowboys social media team held a hilarious Q&A with the players.

The question: who was your first cartoon crush?

Now, some players weren't having it, like Brandin Cooks who categorized the question as "something different right there," but others were happy to throw out names and Kim Possible and Lola Bunny were the leaders in the clubhouse.

I still want to know what answer Brandin Cooks was hiding.

The Cowboys return to the practice field on Wednesday morning for Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA. Let's hope Lola Bunny isn't there to distract anyone.

