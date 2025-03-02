Cowboy Roundup: Players on the roster bubble, Top backup QB prospects
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. March is now in full swing, but unfortunately, the NFL Scouting Combine is coming to an end. If there is a bright spot, however, it is that the official start of the new league year is right around the corner.
It's going to be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach the free agency period with the new coaching staff, and hopefully there will be more action than last year.
While we wrap up the weekened, let's take a look at some of the latest news and headlines making waves around the web.
Players on the roster bubble
The Cowboys will have several key decisions to make during the offseason, including some potentially difficult moves following the NFL Draft. Blogging the Boys takes a look at some of the players who will be on the roster bubble.
Backup quarterback prospects
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at 10 quarterback prospects who the Cowboys could select to backup Dak Prescott in 2025.
Cowboys Quick Hits
