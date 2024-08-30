WATCH: Cowboys players give their picks for best movie villains
The Dallas Cowboys players are taking a break from discussing the gridiron to dive into the world of cinema. In a fun and revealing segment, they've shared their picks for the best movie villains of all time.
From classic antagonists to the most powerful supervillains, the Cowboys players had various opinions on who ranked among the best.
CeeDee Lamb, Deuce Vaughn, Osa Odighizuwa, and others shared some surprising and unsurprising picks for the greatest movie villain of all time.
MORE: 3 disrespected Cowboys players ready to make a name in 2024
The Cowboys' triplets of the '90s were villains in their own right, helping make Dallas one of the most feared teams of all time.
As the current Cowboys players gear up for Week 1, let’s hope they channel the mindset of their favorite supervillains and bring an edge of terror to the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys Prospect Watch: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Enough is Enough: Dak Prescott gets cryptic with latest contract talk
FINALLY: Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys deal was done
Hoodie SZN? Cowboys favored to land legendary head coach for 2025 season
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie