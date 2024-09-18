3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
Last week was a tough one for fantasy managers who relied on Dallas Cowboys players. A lopsided 44-19 loss to the Saints usually doesn't bode well for fantasy production on the losing side.
Although that kicker they have is pretty good and has certainly kept fantasy players pleased.
Let's shift gears to Week 3 where the Cowboys look to bounce back at home against a hungry Baltimore Ravens team also seeking their first win.
Here's a breakdown of the top three Cowboys picks to dominate your fantasy matchups for Week 3.
WR CeeDee Lamb
Amidst the disappointment of Sunday's loss, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb provided a glimmer of hope with his electrifying 65-yard touchdown reception.
Lamb's first score of the season showcased his exceptional talent as he evaded two Saints defenders and sprinted down the sideline, ultimately delivering the Cowboys' lone touchdown of the game.
The Ravens have allowed the most receiving yards in the league, with 576 yards and 10 plays of 20 yards or more through the air. A matchup like this, while trying to avoid a 1-2 start, should lead the Cowboys to heavily target No. 88 in Sunday's contest.
K Brandon Aubrey
Is it wrong to argue that Brandon Aubrey might be the best player on the Cowboys' roster through two weeks?
Another lone bright spot from Week 2, Aubrey was a perfect 4/4 against the Saints hitting kicks of 52, 38, 48, and 40. The second-year kicker has picked up right where he left off, going 8/8 with a season-long field goal of 57 yards.
While the Cowboys will hope to see more touchdowns than field goals, fantasy managers can always count on Aubrey to deliver double-digit points each week, especially considering his incredible range.
QB Dak Prescott
The last time Dak Prescott faced the Ravens, during his impressive rookie season in 2016, he led the Cowboys to a convincing 27-17 victory. The first-year quarterback showcased his potential, completing 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns.
Wouldn’t it be nice for fantasy managers who are starting the now 9th-year signal caller to replicate those numbers.
It's early in the season, but the Cowboys are looking to avoid back-to-back home losses in the regular for the first time since 2020.
To prevent another loss and a disheartening 1-2 start, Prescott will need to deliver a stellar performance. While the Ravens have struggled against the pass, their exceptional run defense presents a formidable challenge.
Prescott must capitalize on Baltimore's defensive vulnerabilities and exploit their pass coverage weaknesses to secure a much-needed victory for the Cowboys.
The lack of a running game for Dallas means relying more on Prescott's passing ability to drive the offense, leading to more significant and explosive plays in the passing attack.
