3 Cowboys players to watch in 2024 NFL season opener vs. Browns
The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off their 2024 campaign on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.
While the team boasts a plethora of stars, there are key players who are flying under the radar.
Depth on the roster is important, and three players could be major factors in how the 2024 NFL season gets underway for Big D.
MORE: Cowboys vs Browns: 3 keys to victory in Week 1 of 2024 NFL season
3. Cooper Beebe
Cooper Beebe could be the steal of the draft, having passed all tests with flying colors during training camp and preseason. Now comes the ultimate test: the regular season.
While Beebe is still adjusting to his new position, there's no doubt he will enhance the Cowboys' run game and pass blocking.
However, as with any rookie, especially on the offensive line, some mistakes are likely. Given the Cowboys' past struggles with penalties, minimizing drive-stalling errors will be crucial for a successful season and Week 1debut.
MORE: Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe ready to make a statement in Week 1
2. Caelen Carson
Thankfully for the Cowboys, they will face the Browns without Nick Chubb, which might lead the Browns to a more pass-heavy attack.
This presents Caelen Carson with a chance to shine in his NFL debut, who is starting in place of DaRon Bland while he recovers from injury.
Carson will have the opportunity to guard one of the league's top wide receivers, Amari Cooper. This matchup will be crucial for Carson's development and will indicate whether he’s ready for tougher challenges ahead.
MORE: Cowboys rookie sensation ready to step up in major role
1. Tyler Guyton
It may come as a surprise that all three key players are rookies, but each has been in the spotlight throughout the offseason, showcasing flashes of greatness.
The Cowboys desperately need their first-year players to perform, especially Tyler Guyton, who will line up against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
Having played just one game at left tackle at Oklahoma, Guyton’s NFL debut will be be a challenge. While no one expects Guyton to completely shut down Garrett, limiting penalties and preventing Garrett from dominating the game would make for a strong debut.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys stand entering 2024 season?
Youth Movement: Cowboys drop first unofficial depth chart of regular season
Roster Strengths: Cowboys' position group grades entering 2024
It’s Time: NFL Week 1 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie