Cowboy Roundup: Players to watch vs. Bucs, Which FAs deserve extensions?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've finally made it to gameday! In a matter of hours, the Cowboys will welcome Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas faces several questions entering Sunday's Week 16 outing, but none are more important than the status of star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is officially listed as questionable with an illness.
Parsons is expected to suit up, but if he is unable to go, it could spell disaster for an already wounded Dallas defense.
While we wait for tonight's kickoff, let's check out some of the Dallas Cowboys headlines making waves around the web.
MORE: Buccaneers to be without key offensive starter against Cowboys
Cowboys players to watch vs. Buccaneers
Several players will have to step up for the Cowboys when they host the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Here are some key players to watch for Dallas.
Which 2025 Cowboys free agents deserve contract extensions?
With a number of key players set to hit free agency, Jerry Jones and company will have a lot of difficult decisions to make in the offseason. But who are the players who deserve contract extensions from the Cowboys? InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove over the final three games... 5 Contracts Dallas Cowboys fans are ready to see expire... Cowboys elevate 3 practice squad players for reinforcements vs. Bucs ... Cowboys fans were more in favor of trading Micah Parsons than you'd think ... CeeDee Lamb's new leg sleeve may make him the NFL's most tatted man ... Dallas Cowboys named 'worst fit' for top Penn State NFL Draft prospect ... Cowboys 2025 NFL mock drafts nearing consensus for hometown hero ... Trevon Diggs surgery timeline remains uncertain for Cowboys star