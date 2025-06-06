Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Players who need bounce-back season, KaVontae Turpin breakout?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, June 6.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin breaks a tackle by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin breaks a tackle by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through the first week of June. Minicamp is right around the corner, so things are about to ramp up.

It will be exciting to see what happens in the Cowboys world with competitions heating up, so get ready for a little bit of chaos.

While we wait to see what happens in the coming weeks, let's take a spin around the web and see what is making waves online and on social media.

Players who need a big bounce-back season

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Blogging the Boys takes a look at some of the Cowboys players who need to have a big year in 2025.

KaVontae Turpin breakout year?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why KaVontae Turpin could be in store for a bigger season.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Cowboys 'secret weapon' Joe Milton predicted to make noise during minicamp... Joe Milton shows off viral athleticism in Dallas Cowboys photo shoot... Cooper Beebe continues to be underestimated as Cowboys o-line anchor... Dallas Cowboys benefit from NFC team’s biggest offseason loss... Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix docuseries gets trailer for season 2... New Dallas Cowboys 'triplets' land near the top in NFL rankings... Cowboys $3 million running back could be on last legs for career... Disgraced Cowboys star arrested for assaulting family member.

