Cowboy Roundup: Players who need extensions, Joe Milton interest?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're kicking off the final week of the month and the NFL Draft is right around the corner. In a matter of weeks, the next group of young talent will be learning where they will begin their NFL careers.
There is a lot that can happen between now and then, with many hoping the Cowboys make a splash at wide receiver or running back.
If the team doesn't take an offensive playmaker, there's no telling what direction the team could go.
In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Players who need extensions
The Cowboys need to extend Micah Parsons and that has been at the front of the conversation around the team, but there are several other players who the team needs to lock up to secure their future. Blogging the Boys takes a closer look.
Joe Milton interest
There is growing buzz that the Cowboys could be in the mix for Joe Milton as the team's backup quarterback, but just how serious is it? The Cowboys Wire gives a rundown of the latest rumors making the rounds.
