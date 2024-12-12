Cooper Rush remains hopeful despite Cowboys' brutally low odds of reaching postseason
The Dallas Cowboys' playoff hopes might be on thin ice, but backup quarterback Cooper Rush isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet.
Despite a two game win streak snapped on Monday night, the Cowboys still have a mathematical chance at clinching a postseason berth.
MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas steals a page from Eagles' book
"I mean, it's the whole difference. The whole difference," Rush emphasized following Thursday's practice. "Crazier things have happened in this league. You see it every year. Things come down to the wire."
ESPN's playoff projection shows the Cowboys have less than a 1% chance of playing in January.
Despite the long odds, Rush's unwavering optimism reflects the quarterback's determination to keep his team's playoff hopes in sight.
Although the road ahead is challenging, the team remains focused on the task at hand. Dallas will travel to Charlotte this Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers.
They'll then face the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, followed by a road trip to face the NFC powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles. They'll conclude the season at home against the Washington Commanders.
As the Cowboys navigate the final stretch of the season, Rush and his teammates will need to rely on their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. With a combination of grit and skill, if they hope to defy the odds and have any chance at a spot in the playoffs.
