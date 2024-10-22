Cowboys' playoff chances hanging on by a thread after bye week
As Jim Mora once said in his famous post game presser in 2001, "Playoffs?! Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs?!"
Yes let's talk about the playoffs, a place that the Dallas Cowboys have struggled to perform since their last Super Bowl title in 1995 and has won just four postseason games since.
Heading into Week 8, the Cowboys are in a must-win situation. At 3-3, they are currently behind the Washington Commanders (5-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) in the NFC East standings.
According to the latest playoff picture projection by ESPN, the Cowboys have a 17 percent chance of making the playoffs, which is 1 percent lower than last week.
Additionally, Dallas has a 7 percent chance of winning the NFC East and just a 1 percent chance of securing a first-round bye and reaching the Super Bowl.
The pursuit of a fourth consecutive appearance in January football under head coach Mike McCarthy has become more challenging, adding pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott, whom the Cowboys made the highest-paid quarterback in September, expecting him to perform at a high level, even with significant injuries affecting the team.
Following this Sunday night's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys will face the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders over the next four weeks.
For now, Dallas can only take it one game at a time and hope to get healthier quickly.
