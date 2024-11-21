Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' playoff hopes officially a joke after latest loss

Dive into the absurdity of the Cowboys' playoff hopes according to CBS Sports and SportsLine.

Ali Jawad

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys, a team that has been a playoff contender over the past three seasons, find themselves in an unusual position this season.

With a disappointing record of 3-7 following another embarrsing loss at home to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, Dallas' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock: Big-name coach target enticed by game-changing selection

"What's that? Ah - Playoffs? Don't talk about - playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!" - Jim Mora

Yes, the playoffs, where according to CBS Sports and Sportsline, the Cowboys still have a 0.1 percent chance of making the postseason.

While it may be a very small chance, a chance is still a chance. All jokes aside, the Cowboys have entered the holiday season each of the last three years battling for the division and even competing for the top spot in the NFC.

This season has been notably different; injuries, lack of depth, inconsistent play, and coaching issues have all contributed significantly to what is shaping up to be Dallas' first losing season since 2020.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat and at this point would take more than just a Thanksgiving miracle for any hope at making that 0.1 percent chance come true.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans

4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game

Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game

Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News