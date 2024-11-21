Dallas Cowboys' playoff hopes officially a joke after latest loss
The Dallas Cowboys, a team that has been a playoff contender over the past three seasons, find themselves in an unusual position this season.
With a disappointing record of 3-7 following another embarrsing loss at home to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, Dallas' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.
"What's that? Ah - Playoffs? Don't talk about - playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!" - Jim Mora
Yes, the playoffs, where according to CBS Sports and Sportsline, the Cowboys still have a 0.1 percent chance of making the postseason.
While it may be a very small chance, a chance is still a chance. All jokes aside, the Cowboys have entered the holiday season each of the last three years battling for the division and even competing for the top spot in the NFC.
This season has been notably different; injuries, lack of depth, inconsistent play, and coaching issues have all contributed significantly to what is shaping up to be Dallas' first losing season since 2020.
Head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat and at this point would take more than just a Thanksgiving miracle for any hope at making that 0.1 percent chance come true.
