    December 10, 2021
    WATCH: Cowboys Must Run To NFC East Finish Line

    Will an improved running game help the Cowboys keep their lead in the East? - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast
    Weeks 1-8 were very different than Weeks 9-13 for the Dallas Cowboys offense. A 6-1 start for an offense that looked unstoppable. A passing game led by a quarterback putting up MVP numbers. And a run game that was reminiscent of the glory days of the '90s.

    But then the Denver Broncos came to town and the Cowboys came crashing back down to Earth. A rushing attack that had been averaging 152 yards per game ran for just 78. Since the Week 9 loss to the Broncos, Dallas is averaging just 97 on the ground. But it's not just the run game. We have seen Dak Prescott become less accurate, missing open receivers and being out of sync with his receivers.

    Several factors are contributing, such as COVID protocols, injuries, and dropped passes by otherwise sure-handed receivers.

    Keep in mind the Cowboys are coming off a stretch of three games in 12 days. That will wear on any team, especially up and down the offensive line.

    But the Cowboys are now presumably healthy, and COVID-free, and it couldn't be at a better time. Dallas is 8-4 and holds just a two-game lead over Washington in the East. A 3.5-game lead just a month ago has dwindled as Washington has won four games in a row.

    But with a healthy offensive line and options at the guard and tackle positions, Dallas is poised to keep control of the East, if it can find that early offensive success.

    How can the Cowboys find that early form in the running game and once again find success on offense? Let's discuss!

    Please join us daily for the Cowboys Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, DSPMediaOnline.com. Then continue the conversation on our new forums, or on Twitter: @CowboysDailyPod and @IndyCarTim

