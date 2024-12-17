Dallas Cowboys' potential All-Pro players for 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys have endured a challenging season, plagued by a plethora of injuries to both their star players and key depth pieces. Despite these setbacks, their 6-8 record can almost be viewed as an accomplishment. But who among the Cowboys still has a chance to become an All-Pro?
CeeDee Lamb, who earned All-Pro honors last season, currently ranks third in receiving yards and second in catches. However, his lack of touchdowns and the Cowboys' overall record might hinder his chances unless he delivers exceptional performances in the last three games of the season.
Similarly, Micah Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, missed four games this season. Like Lamb, he would need to play at an extraordinary level in the final stretch to be considered. Zack Martin, a perennial All-Pro, was placed on injured reserve, which eliminates his chances.
One player does come to mind: KaVontae Turpin as a return specialist. Turpin has a strong chance of making it as a punt or kick returner.
He is averaging 34.4 yards per kick return this season, leads the league in kick return yards, and has one kick return touchdown.
While his punt return yardage isn't as impressive, he is one of just five players with a punt return touchdown. Another punt return touchdown could solidify his All-Pro consideration.
