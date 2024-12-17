Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' potential All-Pro players for 2024 NFL season

Which Dallas Cowboys players are likely to earn All-Pro honors this season?

Koby Skillern

In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have endured a challenging season, plagued by a plethora of injuries to both their star players and key depth pieces. Despite these setbacks, their 6-8 record can almost be viewed as an accomplishment. But who among the Cowboys still has a chance to become an All-Pro?

CeeDee Lamb, who earned All-Pro honors last season, currently ranks third in receiving yards and second in catches. However, his lack of touchdowns and the Cowboys' overall record might hinder his chances unless he delivers exceptional performances in the last three games of the season.

Similarly, Micah Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, missed four games this season. Like Lamb, he would need to play at an extraordinary level in the final stretch to be considered. Zack Martin, a perennial All-Pro, was placed on injured reserve, which eliminates his chances.

MORE: Is Rico Dowdle the Cowboys best UDFA since Tony Romo?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) is tackled after a catch by Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell
MORE: Rico Dowdle is the NFL's best running back in the last 3 weeks

One player does come to mind: KaVontae Turpin as a return specialist. Turpin has a strong chance of making it as a punt or kick returner.

He is averaging 34.4 yards per kick return this season, leads the league in kick return yards, and has one kick return touchdown.

While his punt return yardage isn't as impressive, he is one of just five players with a punt return touchdown. Another punt return touchdown could solidify his All-Pro consideration.

