Cowboys Power Rankings: Too High? Too Low? Just Right?

FRISCO - NFL games that matter are about to be played. Training camps, NFL preseason and roster cuts are in the rearview mirror. While the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate the top of most season projections, there are bound to be some surprises this season.

What are the projections for the Dallas Cowboys for the 2021-22 season? The latest power rankings from NFL.com list the Cowboys as No. 20.

Dallas benefits from year two under coach Mike McCarthy with a "normal" offseason, the healthy return of quarterback Dak Prescott and changes on defense that should lead to better returns. Dallas is coming off of a 6-10 record, finishing third in a historically-bad NFC East in 2020.

The Cowboys are the highest ranked in their division. However, NFL's rank comes with a caveat... "A healthy Dallas team is the NFC East favorite."



There is reason for optimism when looking at the health of the team. The most important injury update is about the two-time Pro Bowler quarterback. Prescott is fully-rehabbed from 2020’s season-ending ankle surgery and the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year (+200 on FanDuel). Prescott says he's "back", after experiencing shoulder soreness on July 28, and owner Jerry Jones has "no concern" about his ability to execute in the much-anticipated Sept. 9 opener the Buccaneers.

The Washington Football Team is in the No. 22 spot with much thanks to the promising young pass-rushing duo of Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Directly following the WFT is the New York Giants at No. 23. Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles rank No. 26.

