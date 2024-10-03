Dallas Cowboys power rankings are just as sporadic as their play
Just as the Dallas Cowboys have yet to establish the right identity to win football games, the major sports media outlets can't seem to determine the Cowboys' place in their Power Rankings.
NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic, and four other media sources have had sporadic week-to-week rankings for the Cowboys.
Blogging the Boys provided a graph of the Cowboys movement on the weekly NFL Power Rankings across various trusted NFL media sources.
It appears nobody trusts the Cowboys enough to keep them in a consistent spot. They saw a rise after their Week 1 win, significant drops following their losses in Weeks 2 and 3, and a slight return to mediocrity after their Thursday Night Football win against the New York Giants.
The Cowboys have been wildly inconsistent, and the argument that their superstar talent will carry them to wins holds no validity, especially since they are without Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Brandin Cooks for at least the next week.
Each player has a different timeline for when they can return to the field.
The Cowboys' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers should provide clarity on what kind of team they truly are.
Will they be able to weather the storm of injuries, or are they headed toward mediocrity—or worse—given the gauntlet of games remaining on their schedule?
