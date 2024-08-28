Cowboys veteran offensive tackle returns to practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed offensive tackle Josh Ball to their practice squad.
Ball, who was waived by the team during final roster cuts, returns to Dallas to provide depth along the offensive line.
The fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys, appearing in 13 total games, all during the 2022 season, while spending most of his career on the practice squad.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2024 practice squad roster
The Cowboys' decision to bring back Ball definitely highlights their awareness of the ever-present risk of injuries, while having a player like Ball, with his experience in the system, readily available on the practice squad offers valuable insurance.
It also allows the team to continue investing in his development, with the hope that he can eventually contribute meaningfully to the active roster.
