Cowboys predicted to acquire $140 million WR in offseason trade
The Dallas Cowboys have finally reached a decision on head coach Mike McCarthy, officially parting ways with the veteran head coach earlier today.
Dallas will now begin the search for its next head coach, marking the ninth such search under owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Coaching search aside, the Cowboys will face crucial roster decisions as they prepare for 2025.
MORE: Why the Dallas Cowboys' roster-building strategy is all wrong
Several key players are set to become free agents, requiring careful evaluation and potential contract negotiations.
However, the team will also have the opportunity to acquire veteran talent through free agency and trades to bolster their roster and improve upon their 7-10 record from the previous season.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton, in his analysis of potential blockbuster trades for the 2025 NFL offseason, identified All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams as a player to watch for the Cowboys.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
The trade for Adams includes the Cowboys sending a 2025 3rd-round pick, 2025 5th-round pick to the New York Jets.
Adams, 32, recently completed his 11th season in the NFL and finished with 85 receptions for 1,063 yards, and 8 touchdowns.
Adams started 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders but finished the season with the Jets, who acquired the six-time Pro Bowler in October in exchange for a conditional draft selection in 2025.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
A trade for Adams would carry over the final two years of his contract, with his 2025 cap hit just over $38 million and no guaranteed money in those last two seasons.
The Cowboys, currently sitting just under $5 million in cap space, would need to creatively maneuver their salary cap to accommodate Adams' contract. A few contract restructurings of existing players (Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb) could potentially create the necessary space or simply re-working Adam's deal.
A move like this would provide Dallas with the offensive support they need alongside All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc