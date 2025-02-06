Cowboys Country

Cowboys predicted to lose breakout star to AFC team in NFL free agency

PFF picks a top Dallas Cowboys free agent as a potential fit for an AFC suito during the 2025 NFL Free Agency period.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with 25 players set to hit free agency.

Among Dallas' potential free agents are several key starters like Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Rico Dowdle, Eric Kendricks, and more.

One of those free agents, who ranks in the top 30 available players per PFF, is likely to leave and could land in the AFC.

Mason Cameron of PPF named the New England Patriots as a potential fit for breakout star Osa Odighizuwa, who was among the top defensive tackles in the league last season.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Mike Vrabel inherits a roster that needs a boost at nearly every position group, and New England holds the cap space to do so this offseason," Cameron wrote.

"New England’s interior was especially ineffective in 2024, totaling the lowest pressure rate from defensive tackles (7.6%) in 2024. Odighizuwa would be an instant upgrade, having recorded two consecutive seasons with a 78.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade and a 14%-plus win rate."

Dallas would love to have Odighizuwa return, especially with former first-round pick Mazi Smith's inconsistent play and injury history, but they will likely be priced out as they focus on retaining other players like KaVontae Turpin and Jourdan Lewis, while locking up Micah Parsons to a long-term deal.

Ideally, you would keep all of your key free agents. Unfortunately for Dallas, that's just not how the business works.

