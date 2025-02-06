Cowboys predicted to lose breakout star to AFC team in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with 25 players set to hit free agency.
Among Dallas' potential free agents are several key starters like Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Rico Dowdle, Eric Kendricks, and more.
One of those free agents, who ranks in the top 30 available players per PFF, is likely to leave and could land in the AFC.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes his case for Cowboys to go get Myles Garrett
Mason Cameron of PPF named the New England Patriots as a potential fit for breakout star Osa Odighizuwa, who was among the top defensive tackles in the league last season.
"Mike Vrabel inherits a roster that needs a boost at nearly every position group, and New England holds the cap space to do so this offseason," Cameron wrote.
MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
"New England’s interior was especially ineffective in 2024, totaling the lowest pressure rate from defensive tackles (7.6%) in 2024. Odighizuwa would be an instant upgrade, having recorded two consecutive seasons with a 78.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade and a 14%-plus win rate."
Dallas would love to have Odighizuwa return, especially with former first-round pick Mazi Smith's inconsistent play and injury history, but they will likely be priced out as they focus on retaining other players like KaVontae Turpin and Jourdan Lewis, while locking up Micah Parsons to a long-term deal.
Ideally, you would keep all of your key free agents. Unfortunately for Dallas, that's just not how the business works.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboy