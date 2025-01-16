Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys predicted to lose breakout star in NFL free agency

One of the Dallas Cowboys' breakout stars from the 2024 NFL season will be highly-sought after in free agency and he may just be on the outs.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into an offseason with significant turnover, particularly on the coaching staff, after parting ways with Mike McCarthy.

Not only will the Cowboys need to find a new head coach, but with 25 players set to hit free agency and limited cap space, they’ll have plenty of roster spots to fill as well.

Perhaps the most significant free agent is key contributor Osa Odighizuwa, who ESPN’s Ben Solak has predicted will leave the Cowboys for an inner-conference team, the Arizona Cardinals.

Losing Odighizuwa seems almost inevitable given the Cowboys’ reluctance to pay players and the high demand he will have on the open market.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa
Last season, Odighizuwa played a career-high 860 defensive snaps, accumulating 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He is the Cowboys' best interior defensive lineman by a wide margin.

The defensive tackle position has long been a major need for the Cowboys, even if they re-sign Odighizuwa.

Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys
His potential departure would leave a significant void, as the Cowboys would lose a top run-stopper and interior pass-rusher.

The team's new defensive coordinator will likely need to target at least two starters who can fill both defensive tackle roles, making it a critical position to address this offseason.

