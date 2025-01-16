Dallas Cowboys predicted to lose breakout star in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into an offseason with significant turnover, particularly on the coaching staff, after parting ways with Mike McCarthy.
Not only will the Cowboys need to find a new head coach, but with 25 players set to hit free agency and limited cap space, they’ll have plenty of roster spots to fill as well.
Perhaps the most significant free agent is key contributor Osa Odighizuwa, who ESPN’s Ben Solak has predicted will leave the Cowboys for an inner-conference team, the Arizona Cardinals.
MORE: Cowboys have crucial decision to make with Cooper Rush, Trey lance
Losing Odighizuwa seems almost inevitable given the Cowboys’ reluctance to pay players and the high demand he will have on the open market.
Last season, Odighizuwa played a career-high 860 defensive snaps, accumulating 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He is the Cowboys' best interior defensive lineman by a wide margin.
MORE: Mike Zimmer interested in Dallas Cowboys head coach vacancy
The defensive tackle position has long been a major need for the Cowboys, even if they re-sign Odighizuwa.
His potential departure would leave a significant void, as the Cowboys would lose a top run-stopper and interior pass-rusher.
The team's new defensive coordinator will likely need to target at least two starters who can fill both defensive tackle roles, making it a critical position to address this offseason.
