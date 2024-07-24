Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule has West Coast theme
The Dallas Cowboys flew to Oxnard, CA on Tuesday as they prepare to kick off their 2024 training camp. On the heels of their third consecutive 12-win campaign, they're looking to remain one of the top teams in the NFC.
Before we can look ahead to the regular season, however, they need to get through camp and the preseason. As if often the case, the Cowboys are staying close to their training camp this year with their first preseason game being played in Los Angeles against the Rams.
They'll also have a joint practice with L.A. — which is always beneficial. Most coaches and players claim they learn more about their teams during these sessions than the preseason.
Still, fans will tune into the exhibition games and watch players fight for a position on the team. With that being said, here's a look at the Cowboys' schedule this preseason, which consists of nothing but West Coast teams.
- Preseason Week 1: Sunday, August 11 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET
- Preseason Week 2: Saturday, August 17 | at Las Vegas Raiders | 10:00 p.m. ET
- Preseason Week 3: Saturday, August 24 | Los Angeles Chargers | 4:00 p.m. ET
After the final preseason game, the Cowboys will trim their roster to 53 players. They will then head to Cleveland to take on Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.
