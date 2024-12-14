Dallas Cowboys projected to draft hometown guy at position of need
The Dallas Cowboys have seen a resurgence in the running game thanks to Rico Dowdle, but not everyone is confident in the sustained success.
Dallas has long been linked to Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, and a new mock draft from Sports Illustrated has the team going in that direction.
"It will take a seismic shift to move off this fit. The Cowboys have one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks—they’ve ranked among the bottom of the barrel in rushing yards per game all season—and Jeanty is among the best collegiate running backs of the past decade," the mock writes.
MORE: Rico Dowdle got his chance, and he’s one of the best in the league
"The nation’s leading rusher by 837 yards, Jeanty has rushed 344 times for 2,497 yards. He’s averaging 7.3 yards per carry and is tied for the national lead with 29 scores on the ground."
Dowdle is second in rushing yards since Week 9, and has one of the best yards per carry averages in the NFL.
