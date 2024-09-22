Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Quinshon Judkins shines in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys running back room has been a hot topic since the offseason, with the team's failure to add a high-profile player at the position leading to an underwhelming, unproven group of backs carrying the ball into the season.
With the obvious weakness on the roster, the Cowboys have been linked to a number of the top running back prospects in college football.
If Dallas' current running backs fail to break out, the Cowboys could target a rusher early on in the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 3
One of the top running backs in the nation that Cowboys fans have their eyes on is Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins, who transferred to the Buckeyes from Ole Miss. Judkins rushed for 2,725 yards and scored 31 rushing touchdowns over two years before transferring to Columbus.
In Ohio State's Week 4 win over Marshall, Judkins reminded everyone why he is one of the best in the game.
Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries, averaging 12.4 yards per carry. He added two catches for 14 yards.
His biggest highlight was the 86-yard touchdown run where he burst through an open rushing lane and showcased his speed.
On his second touchdown of the day, Judkins bullied a Marshall defender with a devastating stiff-arm, proving he is ready to take his talents to the next level.
If the Cowboys have an opportunity to draft Judkins in the spring, it is a move that Jerry Jones and company will have to strongly consider.
Up next for the No. 3 Buckeyes is a trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State under the lights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, September 28.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
