Cowboys QB Dak: 'We Want To Be Best Offense In NFL'

Prescott is fully recovered from his ankle injury to start training camp. And he notes of the return of injured mates Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Blake Jarwin, "The band is back together.''
OXNARD, Calif. - Dak Prescott's desire for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys?

"First and foremost, (to be) the best offense in the NFL,'' Prescott said as training camp continued this weekend here in Oxnard.

Oh. The best?

"Stats; scoring; whatever; we want to be the best offense in the NFL," Prescott said.

Oh.

Dallas might've been on the verge of that last fall before the season-ending injury to the QB, but Prescott is fully recovered from his ankle injury to start training camp. And he notes of the return of injured mates Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Blake Jarwin, "The band is back together.''

Along with running back Ezekiel Elliott showing up to camp in terrific physical condition, and receiver CeeDee Lamb bigger and stronger as he enters his second season, with only fellow receiver Amari Cooper (on short-term PUP as he rehabs an ankle), the "band'' is indeed back.

Now, can it play championship-contending music together?

The Cowboys' skill-position weaponry has a chance to be special. The O-line? With a pair of future Hall of Famers still in their prime, that's key to the "band'' as well. And then there is Dak, who has been just fine in the two Oxnard sessions so far, including a Saturday workout.

Prescott's evaluation: "We can definitely be explosive in the passing game. This passing game can be limitless, but we have to be balanced. The pass game and the run game. It's about playing complementary football."

READ MORE: Dak Prescott Reveals His Preseason Game Plan

That's a "sound-bite'' answer with less core validity than, "We want to be the best offense in the NFL.'' This offense might have to carry this defense, but that can work. If the Cowboys' offense is, say, top-five? A mediocre defense can indeed be complimentary.

And if the Dallas offense is No. 1, as is Dak Prescott's goal? The "band'' might be all that matters.

READ MORE: Malik Hooker Arriving In Oxnard

