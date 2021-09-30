Dak Prescott is Like 'Peyton Manning & Drew Brees'

September 30, 2021
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Comparisons? Panthers Coach Says 'Peyton Manning & Drew Brees'

It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees ... I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.” - Matt Rhule on Prescott
FRISCO - The flattery is, on the one hand, well-earned, Dak Prescott says he’s playing the best football of his career, and he’s not wrong.

On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys, off to a 2-1 start in part due to the consistency of their franchise quarterback, might be just a little bit vulnerable to believing the hype.

So when Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Prescott - who leads the NFL in completion percentage (77.5 percent) and has already thrown for 878 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions - compares Dak to two all-time great QBs …

Is he honestly assessing? Feeding the hype machine as part of a mental game? Maybe both?

“When you talk about (the Cowboys’ offense), I think you have to start with Dak Prescott,” said Rhule, whose Panthers play at Dallas on Sunday. “I watched him last year. I’ve watched him this year.

“He calls the game at the line of scrimmage. He’s getting the ball out of his hand. He’s the second-fastest guy in the NFL right now from snap to throw, which is emblematic of a quarterback who knows exactly where the ball is going to go vs. the defense, who is on the same page with his receivers, who is getting in the right plays vs. the right coverages, who is making sure that he’s protected.

“He’s superb.”

How superb?

"It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage,” Rhule said. “I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.”

Rhule’s Carolina team is 3-0. So the Panthers have impressed so far this year as well.

but.

The Panthers and the Cowboys will square off on Sunday afternoon at noon.

