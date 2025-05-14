Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘excited’ to face Eagles in Week 1

Week 1 will be a huge opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to prove themselves against the Eagles.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

One day ahead of the 2025 NFL schedule release, the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 opponent was announced.

The Cowboys will start the season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4. While it will be tough to be on hand as the league celebrates the Eagles as defending Super Bowl champions, Dallas has a chance to bring their NFC East rivals back down to earth.

MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more

That’s one reason quarterback Dak Prescott is thrilled to take on the Eagles in Week 1, saying he’s “Excited to start this thing off against the defending Super Bowl champions.”

This will be the second time Prescott has taken on the defending champs in Week 1, doing so in 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas suffered a 31-29 loss and Prescott was injured, forcing him to miss four games.

The Cowboys finished 12-5, so the 0-1 start wasn’t a death blow. That said, they surely want to get a win this season to not only humble the Eagles, but also kick off the Brian Schottenheimer era with a signature win.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother

'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'

Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News