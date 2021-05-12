Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Named on Forbes' 'Highest-Paid Athletes' List

Forbes has released its list of the top-10 highest-paid athletes in the world, and No. 4 is No. 4

FRISCO - Forbes has released its list of the top-10 highest-paid athletes in the world, with a new but familiar face joining the likes of Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That trio - based on money earned over the last 12 months - rounds out the top three. And No. 4 is ... No. 4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

What Forbes writes about Dak:

"It pays to be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott, whose season was cut short last year due to an ankle injury, inked a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason, which included a $66 million signing bonus to push him into fourth on the Forbes list.''

Forbes adds up Dak's last-12-months income to be $107.5 million.

We would note as a sidebar: That number is about both team salary and sponsorships, and does bring into account endorsement money, which is also huge for all of these athletes.

Indeed, MMA fighter Conor McGregor is No. 1 at $180 million and Forbes writes, "The 32-year-old gained the top spot in part to selling his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for $150 million, bringing his total money in endorsements to $158 million.''

Lionel Messi is at No. 2 and $130 million as "the Argentinian soccer player made $97 million on the field ... with an extra $33 million in sponsorship revenue.''

No. 3 is soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo ($120 million) and Forbes also mentions his sponsors.

And on Prescott, Forbes adds, "In addition to being handsomely rewarded as the quarterback of the most valuable franchise in sports, Prescott raked in another $10 million in endorsements.''

The rest of the top 10:

5. LeBron James, $96.5 million

6. Neymar, $95 million

7. Roger Federer, $90 million

8. Lewis Hamilton, $82 million

9. Tom Brady, $76 million

10. Kevin Durant, $75 million

