Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Honors Late Mom With Cancer Fundraiser

Dak Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer in November 2013. But her memory lives on
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - Mother's Day is a wonderful time to honor and celebrate the influence of mothers in our lives. For Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, it is a chance to honor his late mother, Peggy, and her fight with cancer.

Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer in November 2013 while he was playing at Mississippi State University. Prescott stepped away from the field to help his brothers, Jace and Tad, care for their mother while she was going through treatment. The now 27-year-old has continually utilized his platform as a star athlete to raise awareness of the disease. 

On Mother's Day, Prescott posted a cancer research fundraiser, in collaboration with the Stand Up To Cancer organization. Prescott's goal is to raise $50,000, in which the organization will use to fund colorectal cancer research. 

[READ: Dak Prescott Behind The Scenes: A Right-Minded Push From Dallas Cowboys QB]

"Many of you know I lost my dear mother to colorectal cancer and every day I Stand Up in her honor through my foundation @faithfightfinish4," Prescott said on his Instagram. "The money raised will support the next early career scientist who will work alongside a SU2C Colorectal Cancer Dream Team and continue making progress in the fight against this disease. Together, we will end cancer."

In Prescott's most recent update, he thanked those who have given to the cause and pledged to match all contributions. Currently, almost $20,000 have been raised. 

The Stand Up To Cancer Peggy Prescott Early Career Scientist Award is a fellowship that provides a two-year term funding to a rising star, who is expected to go on to produce cutting-edge and innovative science for decades to come.

Here is the link to donate.

Screen Shot 2021-05-10 at 1.44.50 PM
News

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Honors Late Mom With Cancer Fundraiser

parsons pro shop
Podcasts

Dallas Cowboys’ ‘Logical’ Way To Grade NFL Draft

A347B56F-6FD0-4008-8F66-493E772E4D20
News

Dallas Cowboys To Open NFL Season On Thursday At Super Bowl Champ Bucs?

antwaun woods
News

Former Dallas Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Visits Colts: NFL Free Agency

F6BFAFCF-8FD0-4172-9CED-F0A5980D998B
News

Dak Behind The Scenes: A Right-Minded Push From Cowboys QB

cow draft 2021 star
News

Dallas Cowboys Top 5 Future Needs In 2022 NFL Draft

521F2872-374E-4B4F-ACCB-C6DCEA38D3F4
News

Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Is 'The Saquon Barkley Of Linebackers'

5EFAEB07-BCEA-4C0B-A759-783BE0CFF477
News

Cowboys Signing QB Jeff Driskel? 'Tap The Brakes,' Says Insider Mike Fisher