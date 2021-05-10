Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Honors Late Mom With Cancer Fundraiser

FRISCO - Mother's Day is a wonderful time to honor and celebrate the influence of mothers in our lives. For Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, it is a chance to honor his late mother, Peggy, and her fight with cancer.

Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer in November 2013 while he was playing at Mississippi State University. Prescott stepped away from the field to help his brothers, Jace and Tad, care for their mother while she was going through treatment. The now 27-year-old has continually utilized his platform as a star athlete to raise awareness of the disease.

On Mother's Day, Prescott posted a cancer research fundraiser, in collaboration with the Stand Up To Cancer organization. Prescott's goal is to raise $50,000, in which the organization will use to fund colorectal cancer research.

"Many of you know I lost my dear mother to colorectal cancer and every day I Stand Up in her honor through my foundation @faithfightfinish4," Prescott said on his Instagram. "The money raised will support the next early career scientist who will work alongside a SU2C Colorectal Cancer Dream Team and continue making progress in the fight against this disease. Together, we will end cancer."

In Prescott's most recent update, he thanked those who have given to the cause and pledged to match all contributions. Currently, almost $20,000 have been raised.

The Stand Up To Cancer Peggy Prescott Early Career Scientist Award is a fellowship that provides a two-year term funding to a rising star, who is expected to go on to produce cutting-edge and innovative science for decades to come.

Here is the link to donate.