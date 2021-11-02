Dak Prescott 'On Go' Injury Update from Jerry

Dak and the Cowboys this week? Full-go. On go. To go. Let's go.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, if you have not noticed, likes to talk. And sometimes, what he has to say about Dak Prescott is so nice, he has to say it twice.

“We have every reason to think that he’s on go,'' Jones said on Tuesday morning, reiterating what Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy have already said, "and he should be ready to go.''

On go.

To go.

Let's go.

"We have every reason to think he’ll be on the field for us this week,'' Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "This will give him quite the layoff, including the bye week that we had. So we have every reason to think he’ll be on the field for us this week.”

Prescott didn’t get to work on Sunday in Minnesota, watching as backup Cooper Rush got the job done in a victory.

But Dak got to work Monday in Frisco.

Inside Dallas Cowboys headquarters at The Star a bit before the time that coach McCarthy was reviewing the previous night’s 20-16 win at Minnesota, star QB Prescott - made inactive for that game due to his injured calf - was also at The Star.

Engaging in a Monday morning rehab workout.

Prescott “had a really good day,” relayed the coach, adding details of the week’s plan for Dak to take over for backup Cooper Rush and to be “full-go.”

Full-go.

On go.

To go.

Let's go.

Prescott’s Sunday night words for playing in Week 9 against visiting Denver were “for sure.” Between “for sure” and “full-go,” the plan is being made clear:

*Be “limited” on Wednesday.

*Practice “full-go” Thursday.

*Quarterback the 6-1 Cowboys to a seventh straight NFL against the Broncos this Sunday.

The Cowboys offered universal praise for the previously unproven Rush, who threw the game-winning TD pass in the final moments of what was, without Dak, an oddsmakers’ upset.

“That’s what this team is about,” Prescott said. “Trying to support everybody and every part of this team, from whatever avenue that is.

“If I didn’t get that (starter) call, I was going to be able to flip it easy and give it to Coop and help him out.”

And this week? The work is being done for it all to flip back. ... and Jerry Jones' guys are on go. To go. Full-go. All go.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!