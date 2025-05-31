Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shares exciting life update
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed his second daughter to the world earlier this month.
Prescott's and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, expanded their family with the arrival of Aurora Rayne.
On Saturday, Prescott shared a photo of Ramos and his two daughters, while also expressing his gratitude for their family.
MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat
"Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created." — Prescott on Instagram
Aurora Rayne's name has a special meaning since Dak's full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott.
MORE: Cowboys fan-favorite lineman 'poised for breakout' in 2025
Prescott prides himself on being a father and while he's faced criticism for his massive contract, he hasn't been shy about his reason for making every dollar possible. Prescott said shortly after signing his $240 million mega deal that he wanted to give his firstborn, Margaret Jane Rose, an "alley-oop" into life—something that will hold true for Aurora Rayne.
He also said at that time that his daughter's smile is what gives him perspective on what life is all about.
Here's to wishing nothing but happiness to Prescott and his family.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans
Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs