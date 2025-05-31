Cowboys Country

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shares exciting life update

Dak Prescott shared some great news regarding his family on social media.



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prays before the game against the Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prays before the game against the Detroit Lions / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed his second daughter to the world earlier this month.

Prescott's and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, expanded their family with the arrival of Aurora Rayne.

On Saturday, Prescott shared a photo of Ramos and his two daughters, while also expressing his gratitude for their family.

"Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created." — Prescott on Instagram

Aurora Rayne's name has a special meaning since Dak's full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott.

Prescott prides himself on being a father and while he's faced criticism for his massive contract, he hasn't been shy about his reason for making every dollar possible. Prescott said shortly after signing his $240 million mega deal that he wanted to give his firstborn, Margaret Jane Rose, an "alley-oop" into life—something that will hold true for Aurora Rayne.

He also said at that time that his daughter's smile is what gives him perspective on what life is all about.

Here's to wishing nothing but happiness to Prescott and his family.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

