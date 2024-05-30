Cowboys scheduled to have joint practice with Rams during Oxnard training camp
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will host joint practices starting August 8, leading up to their first preseason game on August 11.
The Rams have been known for their high-powered offenses and stifling defenses in the Sean McVay era, which should give the Cowboys plenty of worthy competition to get them ready for the season.
Some training camp battles to look out for will be seeing how the Cowboys' defensive backs stack up against star wide receivers' Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Cowboys' rookie offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and Tyler Guyton will also gain valuable experience lining up against second-year Rams' players Kobie Turner and Byron Young.
The joint practices between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams promise to be a competitive battle for both teams as the players fine-tune their skills and coaches evaluate their rosters heading into the upcoming NFL season.