The Broncos’ Randy Gregory - a Cowboys ex - was seen throwing punches at Rams guard Obay Aboushi just minutes after the final whistle of the Rams blowout win.

The Los Angeles Rams embarrassed the Denver Broncos on national television on Christmas night to the tune of a 51-14 defeat. Not many things went right for the Broncos, including at the quarterback position, where Russell Wilson threw three interceptions on the way to the loss.

Former Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was on the wrong side of that score after bolting to Denver in a last-minute free agency flip in the offseason, and he apparently didn't take the loss too lightly.

Gregory was seen throwing punches at Rams guard Oday Aboushi literally minutes after the final whistle Sunday night.

The altercation bled over into the postgame interview between CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson and winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was also seen in the video having words with Gregory before the punch occurred.

The Broncos came into the game as a top-three defense in the league but suffered their worse loss of the season.

Gregory was used sparingly in the game, playing only 11 defensive snaps, and registered two tackles. On the season, Gregory has appeared in six games, starting three, with 12 tackles, two sacks, and seven quarterback hits. He's also forced two fumbles. … but his Broncos are 4-11.

