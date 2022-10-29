Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott OUT? New RB Malik Davis Chance to Prove vs. Bears

Last week it was Dak Prescott dominating the headlines. Now it's Ezekiel Elliott's turn.

The Cowboys running back has a knee issue sustained against the Lions last Sunday that has forced him to miss practice multiple times this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at The Star on Friday and laid out exactly what Zeke needs to do in order to suit up on Sunday.

"The only chance (of Zeke playing Sunday) is if he keeps going at the rate he has been going," McCarthy said. "If he practices (Saturday), he has a chance to play."

CowboysSI.com is reporting that the plan calls for Elliott to sit.

Elliott's game-day status will be front-of-mind, especially given the Cowboys have a bye after Sunday's game against Chicago. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, owner Jerry Jones stated that the bye has a lot to do with exactly what happens with Zeke on Sunday.

"It has everything to do with how we're everything this weekend with this bye coming up," Jones said. "I'm not so sure we would've done it this way had we not had the bye. This just gives too good of an opportunity, and we'll see how he responds as the week goes along, that if we don't use Zeke - to get him in top shape."

Should Elliott miss, Tony Pollard will get the lion's share of snaps on Sunday, but what about his backup?

Meet 23-year-old Malik Davis.

Davis, from the University of Florida, was a high school superstar in that state with 2,469 yards and 33 touchdowns in his senior season. He's 5-11, 202 and the Cowboys view him as a tough-guy runner.

"Doing a heck of a job," McCarthy said of Davis in practice. "I thought really, his opportunity to play on teams. ... I thought he ran the ball extremely well in preseason. We have definitely been preparing for him to get some opportunities this week."

The Cowboys welcome the Chicago Bears to AT&T Stadium Sunday. Cowboys Nation will be watching and Zeke probably will be, too. ... watching Pollard and maybe Davis as a winning running back duo.

