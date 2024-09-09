Dallas Cowboys receive high praise after dominating in Week 1 victory
The Dallas Cowboys tortured the Cleveland Browns in their 33-17 opening-week victory. The Cowboys were better in every aspect of the game and proved that another early postseason exit would not define them.
The victory even has some around the league almost ready to claim the franchise is a Super Bowl contender.
Gilbert Manzano of Sports Illustrated heaped high praise for the Cowboys. Even if he isn't completely sold on the team playing in the big game at the end of the year.
Here's what Manzano had to say after the Cowboys Week 1 victory:
I’ll wait to call the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders until they win a playoff game. (Yes, that long, especially after last season’s disappointing wild-card home loss to the Green Bay Packers.) But they’re likely going to be in the mix again because they have Prescott and Lamb this season, and for the foreseeable future thanks to the new extensions. Prescott (19-of-32 for 179 yards, one touchdown) didn’t squander the defense’s strong start by connecting with Lamb (five catches, 61 yards) and Brandin Cooks (four catches, 40 yards, one touchdown).- Gilbert Manzano
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Browns in Week
The Cowboys have shown that they are a talented team from top to bottom. Now, the final step is to put it together to make the ultimate run.
