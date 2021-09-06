Cowboys Release First NFL Injury & Practice Report of Season

Right tackle La'el Collins (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) seem ready to go.

FRISCO - It is a sort of "Rite of Fall'' in the NFL, proof that the real season is really here: The very first official Dallas Cowboys injury and practice report was released following the team's Monday practice inside The Star in Frisco.

The positive news: Just in time to gear up for the start of the regular season, right tackle La'el Collins (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) were full participants the workout, a padded practice for the Cowboys as they get ready for Thursday's season opener at Tampa Bay.

The official report is dotted with a handful of other important names, too, including that of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is noted due to the shoulder soreness that hindered him for much of the team's training camp in Oxnard. But while Prescott is one of the eight Cowboys players on the official injury report, he is listing as being a "full'' participant.

Prescott and the Cowboys have said this often in recent days, but here it is in black and white: The Pro Bowl QB and team leader has experienced no practice limitations since the final week of training camp, meaning both his strained shoulder muscle and his 2020 season-ending ankle surgery are well behind him.

Prescott will start at QB on Thursday opposite Tom Brady, the leader of the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs.

READ MORE: Lamb and Martin - Cowboys Fighting Bucs - And COVID

Worth noting: The injury report does not include any players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, a group that most prominently includes the All-Pro right guard Zack Martin. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has voiced some optimism about a last-second recovery, Dallas has essentially ruled out Martin for Thursday, with Connor McGovern scheduled to start in his place.

READ MORE: Jerry Jones on Zack Martin: 'He Could Play'