Dallas Cowboys remaining schedule will push the team to its limit
The Dallas Cowboys are attempting to salvage a season that saw the team drop five games in a row earlier this season. The Cowboys are 3-1 in their last four but have a tough challenge with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
The matchup with the Buccaneers won't be the only tough game remaining on the team's schedule. Actually, according to Tankathon, the Cowboys will have one of the hardest remaining schedules in the league.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: CeeDee Lamb opens up about injury, Specialists flex chef skills
Tankathon currently has the remaining Cowboys' schedule as the fourth-toughest in the NFL.
The Cowboys have dates with the Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles. All three teams are deep in the postseason race, and a loss to the Cowboys could bring significant damage to that race.
No game is ever easy in the NFL. However, a team like the Cowboys, who haven't had the best season, may look at the remaining schedule as more of a punishment than having a point to prove. But the Cowboys have shown more life in the last month than they have all season.
What better way to end the season than to spoil it for everyone else?
