Cowboys Rival Eagles Bench Wentz; OU Rookie Jalen Hurts To Start

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have a problem at quarterback because of who’s hurt.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem at quarterback because of ... who’s Hurts?!

Midway through Sunday’s third quarter of what would become yet another Eagles loss (30-16 at Green Bay), Philly dumped beleaguered “franchise QB” Carson Wentz in favor of second-round rookie Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

And on Tuesday, the Eagles announced that "Bench Wentz'' is a thing.

"We're not where we want to be as an offense," coach Doug Pederson said in making the announcement of a change for this weekend's game against New Orleans. "I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better."

Some are making this about who “outperformed” whom; Hurts finished 5-of-12 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing five times for 29 yards while Wentz finished 6-of-15 for 79 yards and was sacked four times.

So now ... is Wentz finished?

READ MORE: Cowboys at Ravens: Betting Odds, Prediction

The Eagles are 3-8-1, nothing for Cowboys Nation (where Dallas is 3-8) to poke fun at much. There are also long-standing rumors of locker-room doubt when it comes to Wentz.

Meanwhile ...

Said Hurts: “With all my heart, I had every intention of coming in and getting it done and winning the game, but we came up short, and that only lights a fire in everybody moving forward."

READ MORE: Dak Attends Cowboys Practice: 'I Know My Team Needs Me'

READ MORE: Has Dak Absence Proven His Cowboys Value?

That level of inspiration is something Philly does not truly know it can count on - and that’s the difference between the Eagles at QB and the Cowboys at QB: Dak Prescott is more inspirational on a crutch at practice than Wentz is under center.

And now Philly finds out if Hurts is also superior to its "franchise QB'' who will watch from the bench.