Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe ready to make a statement in Week 1
With the Dallas Cowboys' season opener just days away, rookie center Cooper Beebe is brimming with excitement and determination as he prepares to face the Cleveland Browns' formidable defense.
"I'm ready to go," Beebe told DallasCowboys.com. "This has been my lifelong dream, and to know it's six days away, it's kind of surreal. There's so much excitement around it and I just can't wait for this weekend."
MORE: Cowboys set to begin a new era at center with rookie Cooper Beebe
Beebe acknowledges the challenge that awaits him, particularly going up against the Browns' experienced defensive line.
"The Browns have some big, strong dudes," he said. "They got some dudes, there are a lot of veteran guys. It'll be a challenge and it's something I'm looking forward to. I gotta go out there and prove I belong, what better team to do it than the Browns?"
Despite the daunting task ahead, Beebe is relishing the opportunity to prove himself on the grand stage.
"What a great challenge it's going to be going into the Dawg Pound, their experienced front, they've played a lot of ball. It's going to be a tough challenge. I'm ready for it, I'm excited to show what I can do."
Beebe also reflected on his growth since joining the Cowboys and how learning a new position has helped him heading into year one.
"When I first got here, I was super nervous," he admitted. "I hadn't really played the position. I think I was really timid to not screw up, and now I'm out there playing free. I'm confident…I have a lot of great help around me. If I don't see something the right way, I got dudes that can check me and that gives me the ultimate confidence."
A key factor in Beebe's development has been his connection with quarterback Dak Prescott who praised the young center during the Summer.
"We definitely get together a lot," Beebe said. "I think he has a lot of trust in me. The good thing is, he's my ultimate corrector. That's one of the things that gives me confidence. I can go up there, give a point and know I have a check and balance to get us right."
As the season opener approaches, Beebe is determined to leave his mark and make an early impression on the coaching staff.
"I'm gonna go out there and make sure I'm prepared because I know I can't let these dudes down," he said. "I'm gonna go out there and give it everything I got."
With his confidence soaring and the support of his teammates, Cooper Beebe is ready to step into the spotlight and show Cowboys fans what he's capable of.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie