Skip to main content

Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark Move to Join Micah Parsons in Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn 'Relentless' Defense

The Cowboys defense got back to "their style" against the Lions, with Dan Quinn making special mention of his unit's 'relentless' second half on Sunday. And here comes help in the form of rookie Damone Clark.

Dan Quinn’s Dallas Cowboys defense got back to its proper style on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. After a letdown in performance against the Eagles that saw the bad guys race out to a 20-point lead, Quinn was pleased with his unit’s response, particularly when it came to turnovers, in the Week 7 win over Detroit.

And now there is move to be pleased about as it regards the roster as rookie Damone Clark appears ready to jump from his 21-day activation window and onto the team.

(Read about Clark and his spinal fusion surgery - "I was shocked!'' - here.)

And then there is the trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins ... and then there is the planned signing of cornerback Kendall Sheffield ... and the Dallas defense is "on the move'' on multiple fronts.

Now, to the 24-6 win over the Lions ...

“It was good to get back on the right side of getting the ball,” Quinn said. “I was not pleased last week [against Eagles]. It was fun to get some chances to get the ball in the second half and to see the guys deliver on that. Really pleased to see their relentless energy and effort to go finish on those plays. That’s us, that’s our style.”

Their style is one of the best in the NFL.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was sacked only seven times through five games prior to Sunday. Off the back of Micah Parsons' and his “Shark Week” mentality, Dallas got to Goff five times.

Sticking with Parsons. One play stands out from Sunday. The star linebacker chased down Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and stopped him at the one-yard line.

A screen pass to Hockenson took Parsons out of the play. Or so we thought. With a five-yard start, Micah ran the best part of 25 yards to force him out of bounds. Relentless.

What looked to be a certain touchdown, was saved. On the following play, the defense forced a fumble. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak bears
Play

Cowboys Next Up: Scouting 3 Keys in Bears Over Patriots

The Cowboys got to watch “Monday Night Football” to scout upcoming foe the Chicago Bears. What did they see?

By Mike Fisher
17524419
Play

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Epitome’ of Selflessness, Says QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were fired up by the return of Dak Prescott, but it was the finishing touches from Ezekiel Elliott that secured a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
jonas cow
Play

JB's in Big D: Cowboys Welcome Jonas Brothers Back to Thanksgiving

The pop-rock band is making history upon its return to the Dallas Cowboys' annual holiday affair.

By Geoff Magliochetti

"Relentless.''

It was a play that Quinn didn’t think many would notice.

But he’s glad they did.

“I thought that would be the play that no one knew, but people knew, so that was good,” Quinn said. “I just thought those are the type of energy and effort plays that can change a game and you don’t know when they are going to happen. There were a couple plays that I thought he had, just that relentless nature was on display. It was a cool play. Micah stood out; it was fun to show that play to the guys.”

With each passing game, the “Lion-backer” is growing in stature. ... and so is this defense.

Only one team has managed to score 20 or more points or manage over 200 passing yards against Quinn’s unit through seven games. The group is second in the NFL for points allowed (14.9) for good measure.

Quinn’s right. His unit is "relentless.'' And now there are more members of the group to help.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak bears
News

Cowboys Next Up: Scouting 3 Keys in Bears Over Patriots

By Mike Fisher
17524419
News

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Epitome’ of Selflessness, Says QB Dak Prescott

By Zach Dimmitt
jonas cow
News

JB's in Big D: Cowboys Welcome Jonas Brothers Back to Thanksgiving

By Geoff Magliochetti
3BAB7796-7828-460E-B3DF-6CF8AD79A02F
News

Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider

By Richie Whitt
hankins
News

Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too

By Timm Hamm
43C0B557-1491-4E0D-9A8B-B550E149AF23
News

Script Flip: Defensive Cowboys 'Practicing Playoff Football' Says Jerry Jones

By Richie Whitt
8075C266-DBA9-43AC-8CCC-89E300CCE800
News

Source: Cowboys Signing Ex Falcons Starting CB Kendall Sheffield

By Cowboys Country Staff
dak justin fields
News

Cowboys Betting Line: 'Sky's The Limit' As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8

By Logan MacDonald