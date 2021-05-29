Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Apologies, Explains ‘9-11’ Post

“I would never disrespect my country in any (way)! - Micah Parsons

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons is apologizing for a social media post that some found disrespectful of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Man, people are sick,” Parsons wrote Thursday on Twitter. “I would never disrespect my country in any (way)! … If you took any offense I apologize to all and to all those involved.”

Parsons, who will wear No. 11, reposted a photo to his Instagram account of veteran teammate Jaylon Smith, who recently changed his uniform to No. 9.

The caption on Parsons’ IG read, “9-11 thats so scary.”

Parsons, the Cowboys’ first-round selection in the recent NFL Draft, has explained that he was making a reference to the high-profile combination of linebackers on the Dallas roster.

“I was supporting my teammate and jersey numbers! The vet and the rookie!,” wrote Parsons as part of his apologetic clarification.

Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick out of Penn State, is expected to be given the opportunity to start at middle linebacker for Dallas while wearing his college jersey number. Jaylon Smith, thanks to new NFL rules, he’s being allowed to change his jersey number from No. 54 to the No. 9 - made famous in Dallas by former quarterback Tony Romo - that Smith wore at Norte Dame.

Parsons and Smith will team with fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch hoping to key a turnaround for a Dallas defense that last year was among the poorest in the NFL and in franchise history.

