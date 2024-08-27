Cowboys rookie offensive tackle's performance aces NFL preseason
The Dallas Cowboys may have unearthed a gem in rookie offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.
After two preseason games, the former Oklahoma Sooner has earned an impressive 'A' grade from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso for his overall performance, leaving fans and coaches buzzing with excitement.
Guyton's athleticism was on full display, both in pass protection and when moving upfield to create running lanes. His technique appeared sound, displaying patience and rarely getting caught off-balance or overextending himself.
In both preseason outings, Guyton showcased his ability to handle a variety of pass-rush moves. His quick feet and strong hands allowed him to mirror defenders effectively, giving quarterbacks ample time to operate.
He also demonstrated his athleticism by getting to the second level and sealing off linebackers, opening up holes for running backs.
Two games, two tremendous performances for the Oklahoma-turned-Cowboy blocker. Guyton's athletic gifts were clear blocking on pass plays and when climbing to the second level for the ground game. Everything appeared to be technically sound too, and he was patient, rarely getting overzealous or off-balance.- Chris Trapasso
One of the most impressive aspects of Guyton's performance was his technical proficiency. He consistently maintained good leverage and footwork, rarely getting beaten by power or finesse moves.
Additionally, he displayed a level of patience uncommon for a rookie, waiting for defenders to make their move before reacting.
This prevented him from getting caught out of position or lunging at rushers.
Guyton's preseason performance has generated significant optimism within the Cowboys organization. He has solidified his spot on the roster and could even challenge for a starting role in the near future. His combination of athleticism, technique, and football IQ makes him a valuable asset for the team.
The Cowboys drafted Guyton with the expectation that he would develop into a reliable starter down the line. However, his preseason performance has exceeded those expectations. He has shown that he is ready to contribute now and could be a key part of the Cowboys' offensive line for years to come.
